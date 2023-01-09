Search for Romanian diver who failed to surface

Rescuers in a rubber boat join the search for the Romanian tourist missing after a dive near Koh Kaew Nok, an island off Phuket, on Sunday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The search resumed on Monday for a missing Romanian man who failed to surface after a dive from a small boat near an island in tambon Rawai, Muang district, on Sunday.

Police said Sebastian Somesan, 46, went out in a fibreglass boat with another Romanian man and a Thai woman, departing about 9am from Nai Han beach. They were going diving near Koh Kaew Nok.



About 12.40pm they prepared to leave the area near the island where they had stopped, but the boat's anchor had snagged on something below, probably the rocks.

Mr Somesan went down to free the anchor, in water about 30 metres deep. His two friends told police they waited in the boat. Mr Somesan did not return to the surface.

Realising something had happened to him they rushed to the shore and reported the incident to the disaster prevention and mitigation office of Rawai municipality.



Mayor Aroon Solos formed a search team for the missing man and set up a command centre at Ya Nui beach.



The search on Sunday afternoon was unsuccessful and was halted for the night. It resumed on Monday morning