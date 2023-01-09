Harmful PM2.5 levels in 15 Bangkok districts

Fifteen districts of Bangkok were found with harmful levels of PM2.5 dust, above the government's safe threshold of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), on Monday morning, the Pollution Control Department reported.

Over the entire Bangkok and surrounding area, PM2.5 dust levels ranged from 33-57 µg/m³.



Areas with over 50 µg/m³ of PM2.5 dust were: Khlong Sam Wa area on Charan Sanitwong road, Bang Phlat district; along Vibhavadi Rangsit highway in Din Daeng district; along Tree Mit road and at Odeon Circle in Samphanthawong district; Soi Lat Phrao 95 in Wang Thong Lang district; at Sam Yan Mitrtown on Phra Ram 4 road in Pathum Wan district; along Bang Na-Trat road in Bang Na district; along Lat Krabang road in Lat Krabang district; along Liab Waree road in Nong Chok district; along Ratchadapisek-Tha Phra road in Thon Buri district; along Charoen Nakhon road in Khlong San district; along Phutthamonthon 1 road in Talingchan district; along Macharoen road in Nong Khaem district; Bang Sue district; and, Phahon Yothin road in Bang Khen district.



The department expected levels of PM2.5 dust to increase in central Bangkok and northern and southern Thon Buri on Tuesday due to stagnanr air.



Air quality was likely to improve in Bangkok and surrounding areas from Jan 11-15, when a strong northeasterly wind was forecast, the department said.



Air quality reports are available via websites Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com or Air4Thai and AirBkk apps.