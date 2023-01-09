Man arrested for rape, enticing young boys into sex trade

Police arrest a 21-year-old man, in green shirt, in Si Bun Ruang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, on Monday on charges of child rape and luring two young boys into the sex trade. (Photo supplied)

A young man has allegedly admitted raping two boys, aged 6 and 10 years, luring them into the sex trade and posting pornographic videos of them online for members of a LINE group.

He was tracked down and apprehended by Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) police.

Pol Maj Gen Saruti Kwaengsopa said the 21-year-old, identified only as Saifa, was arrested on Monday near a cassava plantation in tambon Non Muang in Si Bun Ruang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Armed with an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court, police detained Mr Saifa as he was allegedly taking one of the boys by motorcycle to a client to provide a sexual service.

The ATPD commander said the arrest followed a police investigation. The suspect acted as the administrator of a LINE group with nearly 200 members paying a fee of 200 baht each, and posted pornographic clips of the two boys online for members to view.

Mr Saifa allegedly admitted the two boys were his relatives and that he had lured them into the sex trade.

He also allegedly confessed to having raped the 10-year-old boy for one year and the other boy for about one month, and talked them into allowing him to take videos of them having sex in exchange for a mobile phone, toys and figurines of fighters in video games.

Police also found out he had a bank account with over 100,000 baht in circulation.

Mr Saifa was charged with human trafficking and producing and disseminating pornographic material.