Thailand tops Asean progress poll again

Thailand has ranked first in Asean in the latest Sustainable Development Report, according to the government.

Thipanan Sirichana, deputy government spokeswoman, said the kingdom scored 74.13% in the assessment of its progress towards achieving the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Thailand came top in Asean for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

“Economic development was only part of the assessment, which looked at 17 SDGs that covered areas of human development, environment, peace and justice and partnership for development,” she said.

According to Ms Thipanan, Thailand performed best in poverty eradication and was on track to achieve four SDGs of quality education; clean water and sanitation; industry innovation & infrastructure; and responsible consumption and production.

She said SDGs were in line with the country’s 20-year national strategic plan, and the ranking reflected the government's and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s vision for national development.

“This is a key indicator that the government under Gen Prayut’s leadership is on the right path. The criteria and indicators are the international standard, in contrast to baseless criticism made by political opponents,” she said.

According to the Sustainable Development Report, in the other SDGs, Thailand is moderately improving in the areas of good health & well-being; gender equality; affordable & clean energy; decent work & economic growth; and reduced inequalities.

However, stagnation in zero hunger; sustainable cities and communities; climate action; life below water; life on land; and peace, justice and strong institutions were blots in the kingdom’s copybook. The country needs to improve its “goals partnerships”, which record government spending on health and education among the indicators, according to the report.

Globally, Thailand ranked 44th while Finland ranked first, with 86.51%.