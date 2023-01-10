May 5 approved as extra holiday

People flock back to Bangkok after the New Year holidays on Jan 2, with many waiting for taxis at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet has approved May 5, a Friday, as an additional holiday, to create a four-day weekend to boost domestic tourism.

May 5 will bridge the gap between Coronation Day, which falls on Thursday, May 4, and the weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said before the cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday.

The four-day holiday will help spur the economy, especially the tourism sector, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said.

The government’s announcement of additional holidays will help state enterprises and the public and private sectors plan their work in advance, she said.

With May 5 added as an extra holiday, the country now has 24 public holidays in 2023, five of which are substitution holidays.