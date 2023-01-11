Section
Heroin, crystal meth smuggling operation busted
Thailand
General

published : 11 Jan 2023 at 12:40

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Office of Narcotics Control Board officials examine a bag of heroin wrapped around the shaft of an umbrella, part of a 35kg consignment ready for export found at a house in Samut Prakan on Monday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Large quantities of heroin and crystal methamphetamine ready for smuggling out of Thailand were seized in Samut Prakan and Bangkok on Monday and Tuesday.

Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said the heroin seizure was made during an expanded operation after the Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) on Monday seized about 51 kilogrammes of crystal meth, or ice, hidden in a consignment of carpets being sent to Hong Kong from the Port of Bangkok.

The consignment was sent from a house in Samut Prakan, which was immediately placed under close  watch by the ONCB.

About 6.35pm on Monday, a Chinese man later identified as Yong Ming Shi was seen leaving the house with two black backpacks. He was detained for questioning. The two backpacks held 13kg of heroin concealed inside plastic-coated brochures for a housing project.

Police searched the house and found 21g of crystal meth and a total of 35kg of heroin in plastic bags wrapped around the shafts of umbrellas, along with a lot of packaging material.

Officials subsequently searched the Chinese suspect's condominium room in Bangkok's Huay Khwang district and found and seized 500,000 baht cash and a bank passbook showing 256,076 baht in deposits for further examination.

About 10.30pm, a Thai man identified only as Navamin was detained when he arrived at the house in Samut Prakan on a motorcycle. Investgators alleged he had been involved in illegal drug shipments.

On Tuesday, a search at a rented house in Bangkok's Prawet district found about 30kg of heroin hidden in boxes of dog pee pads.

In total, the search of the three locations after the initial crystal meth bust resulted in the seizure of 78kg of heroin, 21g of ice, 500,000 baht cash, 256,076 baht in bank deposits and a motorcycle worth about 100,000 baht, the ONCB secretary-general said.

