Worker dies trapped by rubber sheeting machine
Thailand
General

published : 11 Jan 2023 at 13:26

writer: Surachai Piragsa

Emergency responders work to free the severed hand of the dead worker from a sheeting machine at a rubber factory in the northeastern province of Buri Ram on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
BURI RAM: A worker was killed when his arm became caught in a rubber sheeting machine at a factory in Prakhon Chai district late on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Suthep Daengmuenwai, a Prakhonchai police duty officer, said the accident was reported by a rubber factory on Chok Chai-Det Udom road in tambon Khok Ma, Prakhon Chai district.

Police and a rescue unit rushed to the scene reported finding the mutilated body of Supachai Sri-padung, 31, a worker on the 8pm-8am shift. He had been trapped in the rollers of a rubber sheeting machine. His face and the right arm were badly torn and his left hand severed from his wrist and still caught in the machine.

The worker's body was sent to Prakhon Chai Hospital for examination. An investigation was underway to establish how the accident occurred.

The same rubber factory was hit by a big fire which caused major damage in September 2020.

