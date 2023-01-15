Survey says Thai kids dream most of being teachers

Early ambition: Youngsters clamour onto a tank and other armaments while others take a ride on horse's back at the King's Guard, 2nd Cavalry Division which opened its barracks to mark National Children's Day on Saturday. Several agencies opened up their premises to children to celebrate the day. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Being a teacher is the most popular dream job among children, while doctors and nurses are ranked second among youngsters, according to a survey by the Culture Ministry to mark Children's Day on Saturday. The job of being a YouTuber was also included in the list.

When asked what they wanted to be when they grow up, 14.8% of children said they wanted to be teachers, 12.2% wanted to be doctors and nurses, 11.5% wanted to be merchants, 11.2% wanted to be in the army or the police force, and 9.5% of them wanted to be YouTubers.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunpluem on Saturday unveiled the survey's results, collected from 7,439 Thai children of all ages.

When it comes to Children's Day, the survey showed that 22.23% linked the day with the motto adopted by the government and 57.8% expected the day to encourage children's creativity.

Games were the most popular activity for this year's Children's Day, with 52.9% backing them, while school became a popular place for Children's Day activities (49.7%).

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha posted on Facebook saying that youths should focus their thoughts and their behaviour in a suitable way to become quality adults in the future.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday held its own Children's Day activities at Government House, an event halted for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his opening speech, Gen Prayut expressed his appreciation for the young.

The speech mainly focused on how rights, duties and liberties are important for children to live peacefully in this country.

"The young must understand their roots to apply their core values and attitude effectively," Gen Prayut said.

One of the highlights of the event was a Prathom-3 girl from Bang Kho Laem district named Chotika Mungmee, who said she arrived with her grandmother at 6am, making her the first attendee to sit on the Prime Minister's chair this year.