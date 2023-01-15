Student falls to death climbing down from balcony after girlfriend

Police work at the scene where a 21-year-old man fell to death at a condominium building in Muang district of Phitsanulok early Sunday morning. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A 21-year-old student fell to his death from the sixth floor of a condominium building in this northern province on early Sunday morning after climbing down to the balcony below in pursuit of his girlfriend.

Police were informed of the incident at about 3am. They found Thanapop Chantharawong lying dead behind the building in Moo 4 village in tambon Ban Klong of Muang district. He was wearing a blue jersey and green shorts. A native of a native of Phetchabun province, Thanapop was a student at Pibulsongkram Rajabhat University in Phitsanulok.

His 27-year-old girlfriend told police that they had drinks at an eatery in the heart of Muang district. On their way to her condominium, they had an argument.

Once back at the room, the argument continued. The man then went downstairs to apologise to a security guard, and when he returned his girlfriend locked him out.

From CCTV, the security guard saw the man trying to enter his girlfriend's room. He then called a locksmith and gained access to the room.

At that point, the woman climbed over her balcony and lowered herself to the balcony of the room below. where an occupant pulled her to safety. Her boyfriend, however, attempted to climb down after her and plunged five storeys to his death, the woman said.

The man who lived in the fifth floor apartment said that after he heard noises from the floor above, he saw the woman standing on his balcony railing, he pulled her inside and then heard something hit the ground.