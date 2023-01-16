Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Drug raps await Bentley driver
Thailand
General

Drug raps await Bentley driver

published : 16 Jan 2023 at 04:46

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

A TV screen capture shows the mangled wreck of a Mitsubishi Pajero and a badly-damaged Bentley that were involved in a crash in Bangkok on Jan 8.
A TV screen capture shows the mangled wreck of a Mitsubishi Pajero and a badly-damaged Bentley that were involved in a crash in Bangkok on Jan 8.

Police have yet to file additional charges against the driver of a Bentley involved in a Bangkok expressway collision that left eight people injured early last Sunday, despite finding traces of narcotics in his system.

Suthat Siwapiromrat was earlier charged by police with reckless driving causing damage and injuries following the incident, which involved three vehicles. He is out on bail.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-Ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said the result of Mr Suthat's blood test showed traces of narcotics in his system, namely ketamine and methamphetamine.

As such, he said, Mr Suthat will shortly be summoned to acknowledge the charges of illicit use of a type-2 and type-1 narcotic, respectively.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, MPB commissioner, has ordered Pol Col Sukij Arunrerkthawil, deputy commander of Traffic Police Division under the MPB, to head the committee investigating the accident.

The Bentley driven by Mr Suthat rammed into the back of a Mitsubishi Pajero in the middle lane of the Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressway on Jan 8. The impact caused the Pajero to overturn before it was struck by an oncoming vehicle in the right-side lane. The incident left six people in the Pajero -- one of them a four-year-old child -- injured, along with two firefighters in the other vehicle.

After the collision, Mr Suthat, refused a breathalyser test, but was allowed to take a blood test instead, a decision which has now come under scrutiny.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Auto

Auto review: Refined comfort

Lexus' new RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid takes its human-centred approach to a higher level.

06:45
Property

Homebuyers urged to be more prudent

Homebuyers should have more financial discipline and readiness before buying a house as home prices are surging, interest rates are rising and property incentives have expired.

06:27
Sports

Thais gunning for victory in 2nd leg

Thailand coach Mano Polking on Sunday ruled out a cautious approach in the second leg of their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final against arch-rivals Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium on Monevening.

06:04