Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bedridden motorcyclist dies in house fire
Thailand
General

Bedridden motorcyclist dies in house fire

published : 16 Jan 2023 at 10:02

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

A cremation rite for the bedridden man who died in a house fire in Nakhon Phanom's Muang district on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
A cremation rite for the bedridden man who died in a house fire in Nakhon Phanom's Muang district on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The charred body of a man who had been bedridden since a motorcycle accident was found in the debris of a wooden house which burned down on Sunday.

Pol Capt Sumet Srihawong, a Ban Klang duty officer, said the fire began about 1am in a house at Ban Ponthong, the Moo 11 village, near a rubber plantation in tambon Dong Khwang, Muang district.

The house was already engulfed in flames when a fire truck arrived. Firemen soon put out the blaze but the house, built on wooden poles with a raised floor above the ground, was completely destroyed.

The charred body of Wongsakorn Kesorn, 32, was found amid the ruins of the house.

Wongsakorn, 32, was fond of speeding on his motorcycle and frequently had accidents, neighbours said.  He had been bedridden since the last accident about five months ago. He lived with his grandmother Paengma Lawong, 72, who still earned her living giving traditional massage. She was not home at the time.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire, which was initially believed to be an electrical short-circuit.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

5 killed, 4 injured in early morning crash

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Five men were killed and four others seriously injured when a pickup ran off a rural road at a bend and hit a tree in Non Thai district early on Sunday, police said.

11:39
Business

Welfare bump on the cards

The Finance Ministry is considering increasing the value of state welfare card subsidies in response to rising living costs, says a ministry source who requested anonymity.

10:04
Thailand

Bedridden motorcyclist dies in house fire

NAKHON PHANOM: The charred body of a man who had been bedridden since a motorcycle accident was found in the debris of a wooden house which burned down on Sunday.

10:02