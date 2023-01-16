Bedridden motorcyclist dies in house fire

A cremation rite for the bedridden man who died in a house fire in Nakhon Phanom's Muang district on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The charred body of a man who had been bedridden since a motorcycle accident was found in the debris of a wooden house which burned down on Sunday.

Pol Capt Sumet Srihawong, a Ban Klang duty officer, said the fire began about 1am in a house at Ban Ponthong, the Moo 11 village, near a rubber plantation in tambon Dong Khwang, Muang district.

The house was already engulfed in flames when a fire truck arrived. Firemen soon put out the blaze but the house, built on wooden poles with a raised floor above the ground, was completely destroyed.

The charred body of Wongsakorn Kesorn, 32, was found amid the ruins of the house.



Wongsakorn, 32, was fond of speeding on his motorcycle and frequently had accidents, neighbours said. He had been bedridden since the last accident about five months ago. He lived with his grandmother Paengma Lawong, 72, who still earned her living giving traditional massage. She was not home at the time.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire, which was initially believed to be an electrical short-circuit.