5 killed, 4 injured in early morning crash

The wrecked, overturned pickup in which five people died and four other passengers were seriously injured when it hit a roadside tree at a bend in Nakhon Ratchasima's Non Thai district early on Monday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Five men were killed and four others seriously injured when a pickup ran off a rural road at a bend and hit a tree in Non Thai district early on Sunday, police said.

One of those killed was the driver, Sgt Maj Phayungkiat Waisanthia, 31, of the 11th Infantry Division in Bangkok, who was on home leave.



Police said Sgt Maj Phayungkiat was driving eight friends from the same village back home to Ban Nong Waeng in tambon Banlang after a night out in Non Thai district town. Four were riding on the back of the vehicle.

About 3.05am, while negotiating a bend near Sa Takhe village, the pickup ran off the road and overturned after hitting a roadside tree. The vehicle suffered major damage.

All five people travelling in the pickup cabin were killed. They were Sgt Maj Phayungkiat, Anothai Chiangkwang, 17, Kunakorn Thaengthong, 21, Yotha Muangklangdon, 17, and Peerapat Sawanyathipat, 18.



The four people riding on the back were thrown off by the impact and seriously injured. They were identified as Suthinan Kongmuang, 30, Thanawat Kengklangdon, 20, Athit Peksanthia, 30, and Piyathat Pothaworn, 20.

The dead and three of the injured were taken by rescuers to Non Thai Hospital. The most seriously injured survivor was rushed to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.