Foreigner nabbed over scam

Younghui: Caught at Phuket airport (photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The only foreigner wanted for alleged involvement in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme was arrested at Phuket International Airport on Monday, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Daryl Cai Younghui was nabbed by Immigration Police as he was about to catch a flight to his home country of Singapore, said Pol Capt Wissanu Chimtrakul, head of the DSI's informal financial business division.

Mr Younghui, 32, is a close associate of Apirak Kothi, the imprisoned founder of the Ponzi scheme that allegedly caused 2.4 billion baht in losses to its victims.

Pol Maj Yuthana Praedam, director-general of the DSI, said the department sent Mr Younghui from Phuket to Bangkok on Monday.

The department would object to Mr Younghui's request for bail due to him being a serious flight risk, Pol Maj Yuthana said.

He said the DSI would proceed to take legal action against Mr Younghui but gave no indications if any would be taken against his wife, Italian-Thai model Sarah Casinghini.

Officers had contacted Ms Casinghini and Mr Younghui's lawyer to request that he report to the police and acknowledge his charges last Friday.

However, Mr Younghui did not show up, claiming that his bail money had not been settled.

The same day, the DSI went to Mr Younghui's apartment at a Chao Phraya River condominium, but he was not there.

Mr Younghui's arrest followed the couple's appearance on a talk show on the ONE31 digital TV channel on Jan 11.

Ms Casinghini claimed on the television programme that she was not involved in the Forex-3D scheme and said that her husband had returned to Thailand to try and prove he was innocent of any crimes linked to the scheme.

Mr Younghui was reported to have fled to Singapore from Thailand on Oct 25, last year, after the DSI pressed charges against him that included colluding to obtain loans to defraud, public fraud and putting false information into a computer system.

Mr Younghui has lived in Thailand for more than ten years.