Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Foreigner nabbed over scam
Thailand
General

Foreigner nabbed over scam

published : 17 Jan 2023 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Younghui: Caught at Phuket airport (photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
Younghui: Caught at Phuket airport (photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The only foreigner wanted for alleged involvement in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme was arrested at Phuket International Airport on Monday, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Daryl Cai Younghui was nabbed by Immigration Police as he was about to catch a flight to his home country of Singapore, said Pol Capt Wissanu Chimtrakul, head of the DSI's informal financial business division.

Mr Younghui, 32, is a close associate of Apirak Kothi, the imprisoned founder of the Ponzi scheme that allegedly caused 2.4 billion baht in losses to its victims.

Pol Maj Yuthana Praedam, director-general of the DSI, said the department sent Mr Younghui from Phuket to Bangkok on Monday.

The department would object to Mr Younghui's request for bail due to him being a serious flight risk, Pol Maj Yuthana said.

He said the DSI would proceed to take legal action against Mr Younghui but gave no indications if any would be taken against his wife, Italian-Thai model Sarah Casinghini.

Officers had contacted Ms Casinghini and Mr Younghui's lawyer to request that he report to the police and acknowledge his charges last Friday.

However, Mr Younghui did not show up, claiming that his bail money had not been settled.

The same day, the DSI went to Mr Younghui's apartment at a Chao Phraya River condominium, but he was not there.

Mr Younghui's arrest followed the couple's appearance on a talk show on the ONE31 digital TV channel on Jan 11.

Ms Casinghini claimed on the television programme that she was not involved in the Forex-3D scheme and said that her husband had returned to Thailand to try and prove he was innocent of any crimes linked to the scheme.

Mr Younghui was reported to have fled to Singapore from Thailand on Oct 25, last year, after the DSI pressed charges against him that included colluding to obtain loans to defraud, public fraud and putting false information into a computer system.

Mr Younghui has lived in Thailand for more than ten years.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Long-haul trains moving to new hub

The number of long-haul trains departing and arriving at Hua Lamphong Station in Bangkok will be slashed starting from Thursday, according to the Department of Rail Transport.

07:12
Thailand

Seree backs push to end PM term limit

Senator Seree Suwanpanont on Monday defended a charter amendment proposal seeking to scrap the term limit for a prime minister, saying it would benefit every political party.

07:05
Business

Law to protect drivers raises cost concerns

A draft bill meant to protect independent workers and improve their quality of life has unsettled online food delivery platforms as they are concerned about higher costs and having to pass the burden onto customers.

06:29