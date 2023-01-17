Chinese tour agent dies in plunge from Pattaya hotel roof

Police examine the body of the Chinese man who fell from the rooftop at the Mantra Pura Hotel in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Monday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A Chinese tour agent died in an unexplained fall from the rooftop of a hotel in Pattaya late on Monday night, and police found indications that his third-floor room had been broken into.

The man plunged from the top of the Mantra Pura Hotel on North Pattaya road in tambon Na Klua, Bang Lamung district. His death was reported to Pattaya police at 11.46pm.



Police and rescuers sent to the scene found the body of Chen Pu Lin, 33, lying in a pool of blood on a walkway beside the building. He was dressed only in his underwear.

A pool of blood was also found on the rooftop of the hotel. At room 355, where the man stayed, there were traces of a forced entry through the door, but the room had not been ransacked. The room was cordoned off for further examination.

Investigators learned from tour guides that the man was part of a group of four from a Chinese tour agency. They arrived in Pattaya on Jan 13 to make a survey of tourist spots.

On Monday night, his three colleagues went out for a night tour, Chen told them he was sick and would stay in his room. Prior to his fatal plunge, the man not had a quarrel or a problem with anyone, the guides said.

Forensic police were due to examine the room and view recordings of security cameras at the hotel, while awaiting the result of an autopsy to establish the cause of the tourist's death.