School building in Buri Ram destroyed by fire

Wooden classrooms are consumed by fire at Ban Nong Waeng School in Lahansai district, Buri Ram province, early on Tuesday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: An old wooden building at a primary school in Lahan Sai district was destroyed by a fire early on Tuesday, with the loss of most teaching gear.

The fire started about 3am in the building at Ban Nong Waeng School in tambon Nong Waeng.



Residents and teachers who lived nearby rushed to the school to help move teaching equipment out of the burning building, but they could save very little as the flames spread very quickly.



Sinsuk Wongwai, 47, a former member of the Tambon Nong Waeng Municipal Council, said he raised the alarm, calling the municipality's fire department to send fire trucks and crews to the school. Despite their best efforts, the wooden building was completely destroyed shortly after they arrived, the flames fanned by a strong wind.

The building was erected in 1980 and had four classrooms, for Grade 1-3 students.

An investigation was underway into the cause of the fire. The damage was still being assessed.

Lahan Sai district is in the south of the province and borders Cambodia.