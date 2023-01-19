Elderly woman mauled by pit bulls, seriously wounded

One of the four pit bulls that attacked a woman in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom province, on Tuesday. The woman, 76, was badly wounded. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A 76-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked by four pit bulls at a community in Muang district on Tuesday.

Yuthaya Penglun, 54, a resident who witnessed the attack, said it happened when the woman, Thongpoon Sassanasupin, was walking past a neighbour's house as she was on the way to see her relatives in Nong Yat community near Khlong Thom market.

Four pit bulls suddenly slipped through the house's gate which was left slightly open and charged at Mrs Thongpoon. The woman fell to the ground and cried for help while being mauled by the dogs.

Her call for help prompted neighbours and the owner of the dogs to rush to the rescue. The dog bites left many deep cuts, especially around the woman's right ear.

The victim was rushed to Nakhon Phanom Hospital where she required 20 stitches to patch up the wounds.

Her relatives, with footage of the attack from a security camera, on Wednesday filed a complaint with Muang police station in Nakhon Phanom, demanding compensation from the dogs' owner, who agreed to take full responsibility.

The incident prompted the neighbours to call for the owner to move the pit bulls elsewhere.

Last month, three family members were attacked and seriously injured by their male pit bull while they were enjoying a meal at their house in Samut Prakan province.