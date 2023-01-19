Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Elderly woman mauled by pit bulls, seriously wounded
Thailand
General

Elderly woman mauled by pit bulls, seriously wounded

published : 19 Jan 2023 at 10:29

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

One of the four pit bulls that attacked a woman in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom province, on Tuesday. The woman, 76, was badly wounded. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
One of the four pit bulls that attacked a woman in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom province, on Tuesday. The woman, 76, was badly wounded. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A 76-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked by four pit bulls at a community in Muang district on Tuesday.

Yuthaya Penglun, 54, a resident who witnessed the attack, said it happened when the woman, Thongpoon Sassanasupin, was walking past a neighbour's house as she was on the way to see her relatives in Nong Yat community near Khlong Thom market.

Four pit bulls suddenly slipped through the house's gate which was left slightly open and charged at Mrs Thongpoon. The woman fell to the ground and cried for help while being mauled by the dogs.

Her call for help prompted neighbours and the owner of the dogs to rush to the rescue. The dog bites left many deep cuts, especially around the woman's right ear.

The victim was rushed to Nakhon Phanom Hospital where she required 20 stitches to patch up the wounds.

Her relatives, with footage of the attack from a security camera, on Wednesday filed a complaint with Muang police station in Nakhon Phanom, demanding compensation from the dogs' owner, who agreed to take full responsibility.

The incident prompted the neighbours to call for the owner to move the pit bulls elsewhere.

Last month, three family members were attacked and seriously injured by their male pit bull while they were enjoying a meal at their house in Samut Prakan province.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

China reopening ‘not enough’ to power Thai growth to 4% in 2023

An upswing in tourism from China’s reopening will help boost Thailand’s economy, but isn’t sufficient to restore growth to pre-pandemic levels just yet, according to analysts.

10:46
Business

Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items

SAN FRANCISCO: A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech firm's downtown San Francisco headquarters.

10:45
Thailand

Elderly woman mauled by pit bulls, seriously wounded

NAKHON PHANOM: A 76-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked by four pit bulls at a community in Muang district on Tuesday.

10:29