Italy’s new envoy talks business with PM
Thailand
General

Italy interested in EEC and other investments, education and security cooperation

published : 19 Jan 2023 at 19:04

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha poses for pictures with Italian ambassador Paolo Dionisi, left, at Government House on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)
Italy’s new ambassador to Thailand on Thursday told Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Italian interest in the kingdom’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme.

Italy strongly believes in Thailand’s capacity to expand trade and investment in several areas, especially ones included in the EEC scheme, envoy Paolo Dionisi told the PM in their first meeting.

Italian businesses are interested in investing in industries, such as the production of motorcycles in Thailand, Mr Dionisi said.

The envoy said some discussions have already been conducted with the Board of Investment regarding a BoI proposal to stage a new roadshow of Thai businesses in Europe in March.

Gen Prayut said the Thai government was glad to learn further about potential trade and investment opportunities. It would fully support such opportunities as well as any other trade and investment cooperation projects between the two countries, he said.

The ambassador spoke of education cooperation, with the Italian embassy in Bangkok agreeing to support Thai students and offer them scholarships in more academic disciplines, which will assist Thailand in reaching development goals.

Cooperation in the development of science and technology infrastructure between the two countries was also covered in the meeting held in Gen Prayut’s office. 

Gen Prayut said the Thai government is committed to maintaining the existing cooperation between Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) and the Italian Space Agency in the area of space and satellite technology development. As part of this, cooperation efforts would also continue between the Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences and Italy’s science and medical technology agencies, he added.

In the security field, Mr Dionisi said, both sides agreed to work closely together on the development of the curriculum of the Command and General Staff College and Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy.

He added that this cooperation also includes the development of new training courses for the Royal Thai Police.

Gen Prayut also asked Mr Dionisi to relay his congratulations to Italy’s first female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, while Mr Dionisi said the Italian prime minister has sent her good wishes to Gen Prayut and the Thai government. Mr Dionisi also expressed Ms Meloni's intention to visit Thailand for the first time.

COMMENT
