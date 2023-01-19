Rare species avoid being hunted in Sri Sawat forest

Rare subspecies of Indochinese tigers, gaurs and a clouded leopard have been found in the forest of Sri Sawat, which is now largely a non-hunting zone, said park chief Prawut Prempree.

Mr Prawut revealed on Thursday that more rare species of wild animals had been found after the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) gained permission from the army and the Treasury department to conduct conservatory work in Sri Sawat district.

“The park’s wildlife scouting cameras have captured more wild animals such as Indochinese tigers, gaurs and a clouded leopard,” said Mr Prawut.

Mr Prawut stated that the announcement of it being a non-hunting zone would not alter the status of the forest. The possessory rights of any party over the land will remain legitimate, however, animal hunting practised in the Sri Sawat forest will be punishable with a more serious penalty.

The forest first belonged to the Treasury Department and was placed under the care of the army’s 9th Infantry Division, he added.

It takes up more than 219,000 rai, or approximately 28,813 acres, covering tambons Dan Mae Chalap, Na Suan and Khao Chot in Kanchanaburi province.

The Sri Sawat non-hunting forest is surrounded by Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park on its eastern border, Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary on its southeastern border and Khuean Srinagarindra National Park in the West.

Apart from the non-hunting forest, Mr Prawut said that there are three more areas of land attached to the central Sri Sawat forest which would soon be announced as non-hunting zones in Sri Sawat district of Kanchanaburi, as an attempt to conserve wildlife in larger areas of the aforementioned adjacent national parks.

Moreover, the announcement of larger non-hunting zones aims to preserve forests for wild animal migration from the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani and Tak provinces.

Non-hunting zones in Sri Sawat district will be protected by the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act.

The endorsement followed a solution to prevent illegal hunting and forestation, forest invasion, wild plant collection and livestock, added Mr Prawut.

The non-hunting zones are subsidised by environmental organisations such as Panthera Thailand under the sponsorship of the Rainforest Trust, Seub Nakhasathien Foundation, World Wildlife Fund Thailand and the Zoological Society of London Thailand.

Mr Prawut revealed that the fund would be used to support rangers’ missions such as ensuring a smart patrolling system, adequate training for the rangers, wildlife scouting camera instalment and data collection.