Electricity bill discount for 19m households
Thailand
General

published : 24 Jan 2023 at 17:53

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

The cabinet on Tuesday approved expenditure of 7.5 billion baht to provide discounts on electricity bills from January to April for more than 19 million households, according to a spokesman.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said the cabinet approved assistance for households because the power tariff was high. The discounts were for households that use up to 300 units of electricity per month.

For households that use 1-150 units, the discount is 0.9204 baht per unit. Those using 151-300 units per month are eligible for a discount of 0.6704 baht per unit.

About 19.66 million households would benefit from the discount, Mr Anucha said.

The actual cost of electricity has been at a record-high 4.72 baht per unit since September, due to the high cost of fuel used in electricity generation.

