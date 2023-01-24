10k cabs have meters tweaked

Taxi drivers queue to have their meters adjusted on Jan 16, the day the first fare increase in eight years took effect. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Almost 10,000 taxis have had their meters adjusted in accordance with the recent fare increase, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) said on Tuesday.

Since Jan 16, taxis have been heading to the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal where meter adjustments are being conducted under the supervision of the department. The new base fare of 40 baht, up from from 35 baht, is the first increase in eight years.

The department has teamed up with four meter manufacturers to provide the adjustments: Powermatic Co Ltd, Sun Thai Meter Co Ltd, GPS Thai Star Co Ltd and THT Progress Co Ltd.

Drivers are required to bring their taxis in and show their vehicle registration to obtain the service, which costs between 300 and 350 baht per car, said Seksom Akaraphan, the DLT deputy director-general.

They have until the end of next month to have their meters adjusted. The service is available from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 5pm.

Taxis with meters made by other manufacturers can have the adjustment done by those companies. However, the meters must be inspected by the DLT after the work is done, Mr Seksom said.

In total, 995 taxis underwent meter adjustments by other manufacturers and subsequently passed inspections from Jan 16-21.

Mr Seksom said the fare rise will earn a taxi driver 180 baht more on average per day.

He said drivers must work to improve customer service as a high standard is expected along with the fare increase. Drivers must not refuse passengers or overcharge and must strictly follow traffic laws, he added.