Phitsanulok mangoes get status upgrade

Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes in Phitsanulok. (Photo: Department of Agricultural Extension)

The Commerce Ministry's Intellectual Property Department has announced the registration of Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes from Phitsanulok as a new geographical indication (GI) product.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said this kind of mango, grown in the districts of Noen Maprang, Wang Thong and Wat Bot, is widely recognised by consumers.

It is cherished for its texture, taste and fragrance, and generates more than 11 million baht in annual income for farmers, with Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea the main export markets.

"The registration of Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mango from Phitsanulok as a GI product will add market value to the fruit, increase its sales and strengthen the country's grassroots economy," he said.

The ministry was promoting the grassroots economy through the registration of new GI products. He urged community enterprises to contact the department for advice and apply for GI registration if their products meet the required qualifications.

GI is a distinctive certificate used to identify a product as originating in the territory of a particular country, region or locality that has unique characteristics or qualities, which can increase its market value in developed countries.

The Intellectual Property Department achieved its goal of approving the registration of 22 new GI products in 2022.

They included stinging catfish from Surat Thani, mini mangoes from Songkhla, Phetchabun sweet tamarind, granite mortar from Tak, Pak Thong Chai Thai silk from Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin pomelos from Prachin Buri, and Nom Ban Phon jujubes from Kalasin.