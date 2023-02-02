Harmful dust levels in 52 provinces, including Bangkok

Thick haze blankets Bangkok on Jan 26, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Fifty-two out of 76 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok and its suburbs, were found with harmful levels of PM2.5 dust above the safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (mcg/m3), on Thursday morning, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) said.

The affected provinces were Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lampang, Phrae, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthi Thani, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Roi Et, Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

As of 7am, PM2.5 levels ranged between 43-119 mcg/m3 in the North, 57-158 mcg/m3 in the Northeast, 48-110 mcg/m3 in the Central Plains and the West, 40-79 mcg/m3 in the East and 17-28 mcg/m3 in the South.

In Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, PM 2.5 levels ranged from 62-139mcg/m3.

The PCD’s air and noise quality management division forecast that fine dust levels will remain in Greater Bangkok on Friday and Saturday due to stagnant air. Areas under close watch were central Bangkok and northern and southern Thon Buri areas.