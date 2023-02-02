Bombs damage two power poles in Pattani

Section
Thailand
General

published : 2 Feb 2023 at 12:14

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Two high-voltage power poles are damaged when bombs exploded at two locations in Pattani's Khok Pho district early Thursday. Nobody was injured. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
PATTANI: Bombs exploded at two locations in Khok Pho district of this southern border province in the early hours of Thursday, damaging two high-voltage power poles. No casualties were reported.

An unknown number of assailants planted the bombs at two locations in Khlong Rua village Moo 11, said police who were reported around a quarter to 1am by village chief Ro-arsae Samae.

Nobody was hurt in the explosions, which damaged the two power poles. Explosive ordinance disposal officers were sent to the sites, said police.

The cause of the attack was under investigation, but authorities believed it might be the work of insurgents wanting to create unrest in the area.

A power pole is damaged in a bomb blast in Pattani's Khok Pho district  early Thursday. Two bombs went off at two locations in this southern border province. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

