Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Phuket cabbies protest against unregistered competitors
Thailand
General

Phuket cabbies protest against unregistered competitors

Out-of-province cars hailed by app users are among the drivers' targets

published : 2 Feb 2023 at 15:32

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Operators of registered taxis and public transport vehicles gather in front of the provincial hall in Phuket to protest against the operation of unregistered taxis and ride-hailing vehicles from other areas. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
Operators of registered taxis and public transport vehicles gather in front of the provincial hall in Phuket to protest against the operation of unregistered taxis and ride-hailing vehicles from other areas. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Operators of registered taxis and public transport vehicles on Thursday flexed their muscles to protest against unregistered taxis and outside vehicles providing services on the resort island.

More than 100 drivers of taxis, passenger vans and tuk-tuks gathered in front of the provincial hall in Muang district around noon to submit a letter to Phuket governor Narong Woonciew, asking him to address the problem of unregistered competition. Phuket governor Anupao Yodkhwan accepted their letter.

Members of the group took turn to air their grievances over the operation of unregistered taxis that had stolen their customers.

In the letter, they said registered taxis, passenger vans and tuk-tuk vehicles that provided public transport on the island had been badly hit by outsiders. These vehicles included private cars from other areas that were used as hired taxis via mobile applications.

Mr Anupab said provincial authorities would look into the points raised in the group’s letter.

Adcha Buachan, chief of the Phuket transport office, also promised to tackle the problem.

The protesters later dispersed. 

The protest group submits a letter to Phuket deputy governor Anupao Yodkhwan. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free flights

Hong Kong is ready to welcome the world back, its leader said on Thursday, as he pitched an offer of 500,000 free flights and positive publicity to resurrect the once-vibrant global hub after three years of Covid-enforced isolation.

17:19
Business

SRT to call bids for land near new rail hub

The Transport Ministry expects that bids for the commercial development of land around Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal will be completed this year.

16:07
Business

Adani losses top $100bn after fraud claims

MUMBAI: The business empire of under-fire Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has lost more than $100 billion in value over the past week as shares in several firms plunged again on Thursday, a day after the group cancelled a multi-billion-dollar public offering.

16:00