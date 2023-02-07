'Negligent' Nate seeks NACC seat

Former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk has applied for the seat on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) left vacant by Pol Gen Sathaporn Laothong.

Mr Nate, a controversial figure in the prosecution's handling of the hit-and-run case against Red Bull scion Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, is one of three applicants seeking to succeed Pol Gen Sathaporn who has completed his nine-year term.

According to a source, it is the fourth time the former senior prosecutor has applied to sit on the commission. The other two applicants this time around are lawyer Amnuay Uppatham and Potsawat Kanoknak, president of the Appeal Court, although the official deadline for applications is not until Feb 13. This time last year Mr Nate raised a few eyebrows when he applied for a vacant commission seat.

At that time, he was still being investigated over his decision not to indict Mr Vorayuth over the hit-and-run incident back in 2012 in which a police officer was killed.

Later in May, the Public Prosecutors Commission found Mr Nate guilty of gross negligence and damaging the Office of the Attorney General's reputation and authority under Sections 85 and 87 of the Civil Service Act 2010.

While agreeing that he deserved the harshest penalty of being dismissed without a pension, it decided to reduce the penalty to allow him to keep his pension as he had not committed any other wrongdoing during his 40 years of service. On Sunday, Mr Nate reportedly applied for a specialist role on the Public Prosecutors Commission, with the outcome to be announced on March 10, according to the source.