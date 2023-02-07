Toddler saved from deep well, 18-hour overnight rescue

Rescuers gently carry the Myanmar toddler out of the deep well she had fallen into in Phop Phra district of Tak on Tuesday morning, ending an 18-hour overnight rescue. (Photo: Payap rescue club, Phop Phra district)

A 19-month-old girl who fell down a narrow well was finally lifted to safety after an 18-hour overnight rescue at a cassava plantation in Phop Phra district of Tak province.

Rescuers cleared the girl from the 13-metre well around 10.45am on Tuesday. She was shocked and upset but otherwise safe, and was later taken to Phop Phra Hospital.

Phop Phra district chief Sanya Phetset, other local leaders and villagers waited anxiously at the scene as rescuers worked to save the child.

The toddler is the child of Myanmar migrant workers. She had fallen down the 30cm-wide well at a cassava plantion at Romklao Charoensuk village in tambon Khiri Rat while playing on Monday afternoon.

Her parents, identified only as Mr Necho and Ms Atae, both work at the plantation. They became frantic when they could not find their young daughter. A search discovered she had probably fallen down a freshly dug well.

Police and rescue workers called to the scene found Myanmar workers gathered around the deep well. Ms Atae was crying near the hole, with her husband trying to comfort her.

A rescue worker called down into the well and the faint sound of a girl crying echoed back. The rescue team then tied a small camera to a rope and lowered it into the hole. They confirmed the girl was trapped at the bottom and noticed she moved slightly.

They immediately lowered an oxygen tube down into the well. A large PVC pipe was also initially inserted in the narrow hole to ensure the sides did not collapse while a backhoe was used to remove soil from around it so they could free her.

The rescue operation continued throughout the night, with an ambulance nearby on stand-by

The 19-month-old was brought to safety about 10.45 on Tuesday morning, to the rejoicing of her parents and all others present.

A Myanmar toddler is rescued on Tuesday morning after she fell into a deep well in Phop Phra district, Tak on Monday afternoon. (Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook)