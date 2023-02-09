Migrant permit renewals can be extended: cabinet

The cabinet approved the Labour Ministry's proposal for foreign migrant workers to extend the deadline for registration of their work permit renewal to mid-May.

Deputy government spokesman Traisuree Traisaranakul said on Wednesday that migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, whose employers still want them to work in the country, will be allowed to have a 90-day extension to May 15 from the previous deadline of Feb 13.

She said the government will waive any visa overstay penalties for the migrant workers during the period to allow them to prepare documents while the workers will still have access to their social welfare benefits.

The work permit renewal will allow foreign migrant workers to work in the country until Feb 13, 2024, or the same date in 2025, according to the type of work permits they submit, he said.

Pairoj Chotikasatien, director-general of the Department of Employment (DoE), said those employers can register the renewal of their workers' permits online at DoE's website (alien13febrenewal.doe.go.th). They need to pay the fees at Krung Thai Bank until Feb 13.

They need to submit the documents required for work permit renewal, including the passports of their foreign migrant workers, by May 15. For employers who want to apply for the renewal onsite, Mr Pairoj said the DoE has ordered every provincial employment office and 10 offices in Bangkok to open for the service seven days a week.