Accused online gambling kingpin hands over B40m supercar

Lamborghini still in the name of policeman brother of 'Benz Demon', who plans to surrender on Feb 16

Cybercrime suppression police examine a Lamborghini supercar handed over to them by a lawyer for "Benz Demon", a key suspect in the macau888 online gambling network, on Friday. (Photo: @policetv.tv)

A lawyer for Chaiwat "Benz Demon" Kanchornboonthaworn, a prime suspect linked to the macau888 online gambling network, has handed over a rare model of a Lamborghini supercar to police.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) investigators on Friday morning received Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2 for examination. The supercar, with an estimated value of 40 million baht, was reported to be the only one in Thailand and the seventh of just 50 made worldwide.

Lawyer Phisit Chutpornpongchai said Mr Chaiwat had coordinated with him to hand over the car to police, as they suspected it might be linked to the online gambling network. The vehicle was taken from a warehouse in Ratchaphruek area.

Checks found that the supercar was registered under the name of Kittiphong "Big" Khachornboonthaworn, 32, a younger brother of Mr Chaiwat, 37. The registration had been made since the first day of the car purchase and there was no change of ownership, said the lawyer. He added he could not say whether the vehicle was linked with the gambling network.

Police had been searching for this Lamborghini as they believed it was owned by Mr Chaiwat, who is suspected of running the online gambling empire. Two other luxury cars owned by Mr Chaiwat were impounded on Feb 6.

Media members take pictures of the Lamborghini owned by Kittiphong "Big" Khachornboonthaworn at the CCIB headquarters in Nonthaburi province on Friday. (Photo: @policetv.tv)

The crackdown operation on macau888 came after 32-year-old actress Arisara “Due’’ Thongborisut shed light on the operation and those involved on her Facebook post on Jan 15.In her post, she provided clues that the gambling network was allegedly run by the “four brothers’’, all with the initial “Bor’’. Mr Chaiwat is Ms Arisara's ex-boyfriend and is among the "four brothers".

The four siblings left Thailand for Hong Kong on Jan 16, according to police.

Mr Chaiwat’s lawyer said he had talked with his client on Thursday night about his surrender. His client confirmed that he would report to police on Feb 16 as earlier planned and had no intention to flee to another country.

"My client has not fled because an arrest warrant was issued after he flew abroad," said the lawyer. "After learning about the arrest warrant, Mr Chaiwat is rushing to finish his business abroad and would return to surrender."

On physical abuse allegations made by Ms Arisara, the lawyer said they were exaggerated, and Mr Chaiwat did not want to counter them because he wanted to focus on his case.

On Wednesday, Ms Arisara posted a video clip on her Facebook page, accusing her ex-boyfriend of physical assault, which inflicted emotion distress on her, and this was a reason for her to expose the alleged gambling operation.

CCIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha said on Friday that Mr Kittiphong had authorised the lawyer to hand over the supercar to police for examination.

The investigation team would investigate Mr Chaiwat’s money trail and his alleged link to the supercar to find out whether money from ill-gotten gains had been used to purchase it, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat.

When returning to Thailand, Mr Chaiwat must explain why the supercar was registered under his brother’s name, he added.

Mr Chaiwat has three younger brothers. The youngest is Pol Capt Kunakorn "Bright" Kachornboonthaworn, a 30-year-old deputy immigration inspector who took unauthorised leave in mid-January.

When Pol Capt Kunakorn returned to Thailand, he was disciplined with seven days detention at Suvarnabhumi airport police station. Following his release, police said the officer denied any knowledge of any online gambling operation.

On Wednesday, Pol Capt Kunakorn tendered his resignation from the police force, citing he wanted to take care of his elderly father as a reason, media reported.

Ekachai "Boss" Kachornboonthaworn, 35, is the second oldest of the "four brothers".