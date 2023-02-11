Navy starts major defence exercise

Personnel from the defence forces start their land and sea exercises on Friday at the Royal Thai Marine Corps' HRH Prince Chumphon Camp in Chon Buri's Sattahip district. (Photos by Apichart Jinakul)

Twenty warships and 4,500 sailors have joined training exercises in Chon Buri this month as part of the Royal Thai Navy's biannual national defence drill.

Navy chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet presided over the opening of the 2023 military exercises at the Royal Thai Marine Corps in Chon Buri's Sattahip district.

The drills are held every two years, with this year's drill set to be joined by 20 warships, four planes, six helicopters, two unmanned aerial vehicle systems, 4,500 sailors from the Royal Thai Marine Corps, Air and the Coastal Defence Command and Naval Special Warfare Command.

Land and sea military exercises are scheduled to run from Feb 27 to March 17, and field training exercises from March 20 to May 12.

In addition to defence training, there will also be a ship-launched Harpoon Block 1C missile from HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan in the Andaman Sea.

The naval exercises feature a broad range of naval competencies, including maritime security operations, riverine operations, jungle warfare, explosive ordnance disposal, diving and salvage, search and rescue, maritime patrol and reconnaissance aviation.

Sailors are also instructed in strategies to manage intelligence and cybercrime.

Moreover, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, Royal Thai Army and Royal Thai Air Force are also invited to join the naval exercise to provide additional military training.