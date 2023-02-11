Section
Move Forward tops party donations at B47m
Thailand
General

Money distributed by Election Commission based on donations specified on tax returns

published : 11 Feb 2023 at 18:17

writer: Online Reporters

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat makes a speech at a rally in Nong Khai province on Saturday. (Photo: Move Forward)
The opposition Move Forward Party has received more than 47 million baht from the Fund for Development of Political Parties this year – the highest among 64 registered political parties.

The fund administered by the Election Commission has already notified 64 parties about the political subsidies and allocated the money to them. It posted the names of parties and the amounts on its Facebook page on Friday.

When filling in their annual income tax returns, taxpayers have an option to donate a portion of their tax money (up to 500 baht) to a political party of their choice.

Among the 64 parties, Move Forward was allocated 47.45 million baht, the highest amount.

The Democrat Party came second with 10.2 million baht, followed by the opposition Pheu Thai Party (6.15 million), Kla Party (now merged with Chart Pattana to become Chart Pattana Kla, at 6.02 million), Bhumjaithai Party (3.81 million), the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (3.41 million), Thaipakdee Party (2.76 million), Seri Ruam Thai Party (2.48 million), Thai Morality Party (1.87 million), New Democracy Party (1.80 million), Thai Sang Thai (1.41 million), Thai Teachers for People Party (1.26 million) and New Alternative Party (1.08 million).

The other parties received subsides of less than one million baht.

