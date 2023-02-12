B200m to salvage HTMS Sukhothai

A diver scours the wreckage of the corvette HMTS ‘Sukhothai’ which sank on Dec 18 with 105 people on board as it was patrolling the rough seas off Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district. (Royal Thai Navy photo)

The Royal Thai Navy plans to spend about 200 million baht to salvage the HTMS Sukhothai that sank in rough seas about 19 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan's Bang Saphan district on the night of Dec 18 last year.

Navy chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet on Saturday said an investigation is still underway to establish the cause of the sinking and the exact details of the assistance offered after the incident.

The probe committee, chaired by the navy's chief-of-staff Adm Chonlathit Nawanukhro, has questioned 289 officers so far, including officers who took part in the rescue operation.

Adm Choengchai said initial findings suggested water entered the ship during the storm, forcing it to sink. However, the investigation has yet to be completed as it is also requires the vessel be brought ashore.

Among the bidders for the salvage, 12 have agreed to criteria that the warship must remain as intact as possible. The budget for the recovery initially is set at over 200 million baht.

As the final budget remains unclear, the navy is considering whether to use its reserve budget or to ask the government for support.

About 130 life jackets were provided equally on both the HTMS Sukhothai and Ratanakosin, which shows there were sufficient life jackets to cater to the 105 crew on board.

However, it still remains unclear why some weren't wearing those life jackets as the ship was sinking, he said.

Meanwhile, the navy is still searching for the last five people missing. Of the 105 people, 76 were rescued and 24 others found dead.