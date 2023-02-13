Vichai honoured for thalassemia work

Vichai: Leads campaigns

The president of Praboromarajchanok Institute, Vichai Tienthavorn, has been named the recipient of the World Health Organization's (WHO) prestigious Sasakawa Health Prize, for his work on thalassemia and other non-communicable diseases in the country.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kijphati said the award will be presented to Dr Vichai in a ceremony at the 76th World Health Assembly in May.

Dr Vichai was nominated by the ministry's Global Health Division and the Praboromrajchanok Institute for his active contribution to the study and treatment of thalassemia in Thailand, as well as other conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, which have a significant impact on the public's awareness of non-communicable diseases.

He spearheaded campaigns which have helped diabetes sufferers reduce their reliance on medications, Dr Rungrueng said, adding under Dr Vichai's direction, the Praboromrajchanok Institute started to offer medical training to high-school students from rural areas so they could serve as medics in their communities.

Also, the institute is supporting a nursing assistant programme aimed at producing village health volunteers who can help boost community healthcare, added Dr Rungrueng.

The Sasakawa Health Prize was created in 1984 and funded by the Japan Shipbuilding Industry Foundation and Sasakawa Memorial Health Foundation to honour medical service innovations.

Past Thai recipients of the Sasakawa Health Prize include Paisan Ruamviboonsuk, an ophthalmologist who received the award last year; and Amorn Nondasuta, former permanent secretary of public health and a pioneer of the nation's community health volunteers, who was honoured in 1986.