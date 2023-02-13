B14m of fake cosmetics, brand bags seized

A consumer protection police officer examines boxes of fake products found in a warehouse in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district on Feb 7. (Photo supplied)

Falsely labelled toothpaste, cosmetics and brand-name bags, worth about 14 million baht in total, were seized and a Chinese national arrested by consumer protection police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials during raids in Bangkok and Samut Prakan last week.

Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CCPD), said the operation followed complaints that falsely branded toothpaste and cosmetics were being stored and packed at three locations for sale online through 18 popular shops.

Armed with search warrants from Phra Khanong Criminal Court, on Feb 6 CCPD police raided two premises - one house in Nong Bon sub-district and another on Soi On Nut 70/1, both in Bangkok's Prawet district.

A third raid followed on Feb 7 at the warehouse of a logistics company in tambon Bang Phli Yai, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province.

In the searches, authorities seized and impounded 67,430 falsely labelled items, including toothpaste packaged as Thep Thai and other brands, cosmetics and brand-name bags, worth about 14 million baht in total.

A Chinese national identified as Zhong, who was in charge of the Samut Prakan warehouse, was arrested and charged with having fake cosmetics and other products in possession with intent to sell in violation of the Cosmetics Act and the Trademark Act.



Mr Zhong denied the charges, saying he had only packed the goods and sent them to customers, as ordered by Chinese investors.

FDA deputy secretary-general Veerachai Nalawachai said people should be careful when ordering goods online and use only reliable shops registered with the Ministry of Commerce.