Minor quake shakes Phang-nga

The location of the quake is marked in this Google map from the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department.

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was felt by people in Kapong district of Phang-nga province in the South on Monday afternoon, the Thai Meteorological Department reported.

The earthquake warning centre said the tremor occurred at 2.43pm with its epicentre about 4 kilometres underground in tambon Tha Na, Kapong district.

The tremor was felt in Kapong and Takua Pa districts.



No damage or casualties were reported.