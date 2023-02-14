Airports brace for ICAO test

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to coordinate with related agencies to correct any flaws in the country's airport system before an inspection by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The minister insisted that any flaws will be rectified before the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) is performed by the ICAO later this year.

Mr Saksayam said that he expected a score of above 90% from the ICAO's assessment, which would put the country's airport safety levels on par with most leading countries, boost confidence among travellers and further stimulate the growth of Thailand's aviation market.

The growth is projected to bring Thailand to the ninth spot in the world for attracting the most air travellers in the next ten years, according to Mr Saksayam.

The minister's statement came after the CAAT announced on Monday it was expediting the issuance of public aerodrome operating certificates (PAOCs), which cover safety standards, to airports, including the country's second-busiest, Don Mueang airport.

CAAT director-general, Suttipong Kongpool, said on Monday the authority has set its sights on granting PAOCs to three airports by May when their management is transferred to Airports of Thailand (AoT).

The three airports -- Krabi, Buri Ram and Udon Thani -- are currently operated by the Department of Airports.

Five other airports -- Don Mueang, Phuket, Hat Yai, Mae Fa Luang in Chiang Rai and Surat Thani -- will receive their PAOC thereafter, according to Mr Suttipong.

Another five airports -- Betong, U-tapao, Samui, Suvarnabhumi and Chiang Mai -- already have a certificate.

The goal has been to finish issuing the certificate to all 13 airports by the middle of this year before the CAAT invites the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to conduct the safety inspection at the end of this year, Mr Suttipong said.

As well as these 13 airports, there are 26 smaller airports in the provinces which will also undergo a safety assessment by the CAAT.

The authority expects it will be able to issue a PAOC to these airports by the end of next year.

The reason a new PAOC has to be obtained by all the kingdom's airports is that the Aviation Act has been amended.

More safety regulations were added, which necessitated a new PAOC to reflect the changes.

The PAOC is an essential document for certifying that all airports in Thailand meet global safety standards, Mr Suttipong said.

The certificate can be withdrawn if the standards are found to be wanting either because of a deliberate act or through negligence on the part of the authorities, he added.