New science 'caravan' gets its educational show on the road

Students in the Lao capital, Vientiane, conduct science experiments while participating in an activity organised by the National Science Museum Thailand. Such events are aimed at fostering interest in science and technology among school students in Asean countries.

The National Science Museum of Thailand (NSM) has kicked off what it is calling a science caravan, an activity aimed at fostering interest in science and technology among school students in Asean countries, starting with Laos.

At Lycée de Vientiane in Laos, students from this and nearby schools on Tuesday took part in various science promotion activities, including watching a 3D astronomical film screened in a mobile dome-shaped planetarium, scientific experiments, and science and interactive games.

A research show, designed to stimulate students' interest in science, has also been added to the tour for the first time, said Danuch Tanterdtid, vice-minister for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

He said from Vientiane, the science caravan would move on to southern Laos before heading on to Cambodia and other neighbouring countries in Asean.

Prof Rawin Raviwongse, director of the NSM, said the science caravan outside Thailand has only resumed this year after being suspended for seven years.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to share our knowledge with kids in our neighbouring country," he said.

The research shows, in particular, are designed to help make science something young people find interesting and can relate to their daily life, he said.

More importantly, the show is also designed to demonstrate to students that "science is actually fun", and a tool to find solutions to everyday problems, he said.

Pimpa Udthajak, director of scientific research and innovation at the institute in Laos, said he is looking forward to more science cooperation with Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.