Saudi pact paves way for jump in passenger flights

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, wearing a purple jacket, right, welcomes two Saudi Arabian tourists who were the 10 millionth visitors to the country in 2022 on Dec 10, 2022 at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen air services cooperation which would see both countries increase the number of passenger flights between the countries from nine per week to 42.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said cabinet on Tuesday acknowledged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on air services between Thailand and Saudi Arabia to enhance air connectivity.

The MoU follows a discussion between Thai officials and their Saudi Arabian counterparts last August on strengthening cooperation in air travel, she said.

According to Ms Traisuree, the MoU covers flight routes, frequency of flights, code-sharing for international and domestic flights and aircraft leases, among other things.

"On the frequency of flights, both countries can increase passenger flights from nine per week to no more than 42," she said, adding the number of cargo flights and chartered flights can be increased without limits provided they are approved by aviation authorities.

Ms Traisuree said strengthening of air services between Thailand and Saudi Arabia will support the aviation industries of both countries and give them greater flexibility.

It will also promote bilateral trade and services, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, she added.

The air services agreement is one of several pacts in the wake of Thailand and Saudi Arabia agreeing to fully restore diplomatic relations last year -- after a freeze of more than three decades.

Aviation cooperation was one of the key areas targeted for improvement.