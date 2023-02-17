'Innovative nurses' draw on hi-tech

Mahidol University is about to launch the second year of its pioneering doctorate course in "Innovative Nursing".

The course has never been offered in the kingdom before and is already winning praise for its novel educational approach.

Assoc Prof Yajai Sitthimongkol, dean of the university's Faculty of Nursing, said the degree is a joint effort between the faculty and the Institute for Innovative Learning.

The dual degree, a Doctor of Nursing and a Doctor of Philosophy in educational science and technology, encourages students to become more well-rounded in terms of technology adaptation in nursing.

Assoc Prof Chailert Pichitpornchai, director of the Institute for Innovative Learning, said the degree focuses on educational media and content adaptation in nursing.

He saw the programme as an opportunity for students to provide easier access to health and wellness services as it teaches them to use technology in more practical ways.

Assoc Prof Ameporn Ratinthorn, chairman of the programme, said the course teaches students systematic thinking in service innovation.

It also expects the graduates to better evaluate service measures while creating innovations that can fully serve patients' needs.

Asst Prof Namkang Sriwattanarothai, chairman of the Doctor of Philosophy in educational science and technology programme, said the course encourages students to communicate content to a target audience more effectively.

It uses coaching and class management techniques to encourage students to set personal goals and deploy creativity to meet those goals, she said.