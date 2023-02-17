Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Innovative nurses' draw on hi-tech
Thailand
General

'Innovative nurses' draw on hi-tech

published : 17 Feb 2023 at 11:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Mahidol University is about to launch the second year of its pioneering doctorate course in "Innovative Nursing".

The course has never been offered in the kingdom before and is already winning praise for its novel educational approach.

Assoc Prof Yajai Sitthimongkol, dean of the university's Faculty of Nursing, said the degree is a joint effort between the faculty and the Institute for Innovative Learning.

The dual degree, a Doctor of Nursing and a Doctor of Philosophy in educational science and technology, encourages students to become more well-rounded in terms of technology adaptation in nursing.

Assoc Prof Chailert Pichitpornchai, director of the Institute for Innovative Learning, said the degree focuses on educational media and content adaptation in nursing.

He saw the programme as an opportunity for students to provide easier access to health and wellness services as it teaches them to use technology in more practical ways.

Assoc Prof Ameporn Ratinthorn, chairman of the programme, said the course teaches students systematic thinking in service innovation.

It also expects the graduates to better evaluate service measures while creating innovations that can fully serve patients' needs.

Asst Prof Namkang Sriwattanarothai, chairman of the Doctor of Philosophy in educational science and technology programme, said the course encourages students to communicate content to a target audience more effectively.

It uses coaching and class management techniques to encourage students to set personal goals and deploy creativity to meet those goals, she said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Body of woman killed by Turkey quake returns home

The body of Chamaiporn Homsantia, a 29-year-old traditional masseuse who was killed by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey on Feb 6, arrived in Nong Bua Rawe district of her home province of Chaiyaphum early Friday.

11:57
Life

Check out TK Park's new library

TK Park recently opened the first branch of its library in Bangkok on Sukhumvit Road at True Digital Park West Building, Asean's largest tech hub and start-up community.

11:40
Business

BGRIM, Innopower team up for project

SET-listed B.Grimm Power (BGRIM), an energy developer with the largest capacity in the small power producer segment, has forged a venture with energy innovation firm Innopower Co to promote clean energy projects, including electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure development.

11:04