Blunt force trauma caused tank crew deaths

A tank is seen on its side after it overturned during a military training exercise in Lop Buri on Monday, killing a soldier and an army cadet. (Photo: Lopburi Rescue)

Blunt force trauma caused the deaths of a soldier and an army cadet when their light tank overturned during a security drill in Lop Buri on Monday, according to the Medical Department of the Royal Thai Army (RTA).

SM1 Sanga Joitho, attached to the 2nd Cavalry Division, King’s Guard, and Phuwanai Kamlangdee, a third-year cadet from Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy, were thrown out of their Scorpion light tank after trying to avoid a collision with an FTX army truck during the annual civil-military-police exercise.

SM1 Sanga, the driver, and cadet Phuwanai, the tank’s gunner, were rushed to Ananda Mahidol Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Medical staff were in the field to respond to any emergencies during the exercise, Maj Gen Kasem Pinyochon, deputy chief of the Medical Department, said at a briefing on Friday.

A medical emergency response and management plan was prepared for the exercise, in which Ananda Mahidol Hospital was assigned as the main unit supported by medical teams from the three armed forces and the Royal Thai Police, he said.

Field hospitals were set up in several locations to cover vast areas of the field, he said, adding there were seven ambulances and two helicopters equipped with advanced life support on standby.

When the incident was reported, ambulances were dispatched to the scene to provide first aid to the injured who were unconscious, and the medical emergency administration team was alerted.

Maj Gen Kasem said the injured men had sustained blunt force injury, which could cause severe damage to internal organs. SM1 Sanga was found to have sustained blunt chest and abdominal injuries while Cadet Phuwanai sustained blunt chest injury.

After receiving initial aid, SM1 Sanga was sent to Ananda Mahidol Hospital. However, during the transfer his condition worsened, so he was rushed to King Narai Hospital. When his condition stabilised, he was referred to Ananda Mahidol Hospital.

Cadet Phuwanai received first aid before he was sent to the field hospital for further medical care. He was later transported to Ananda Mahidol Hospital, said Maj Gen Kasem.