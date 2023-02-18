Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New regulation protects pregnant students from expulsion
Thailand
General

New regulation protects pregnant students from expulsion

published : 18 Feb 2023 at 11:50

writer: Online Reporters

A young couple checks out a flower shop at Pak Khlong market in Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok, on Feb 13, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
A young couple checks out a flower shop at Pak Khlong market in Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok, on Feb 13, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A newly declared ministerial regulation has barred educational institutions from expelling students for pregnancy.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Minister of Education have employed authority bestowed by the Prevention and Solution of the Adolescent Pregnancy Problem Act to amend a previous ministerial regulation to now read "pregnant students will not be expelled from their educational institutions unless it is according to the students' wishes."

An explanation was provided along with the declaration stating, "It has been found that pregnant students have been made to transfer from their educational institutions against their will, a situation that requires rectification in the protection of these students who are entitled to appropriate, continuous and intended education."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Alleged Chinese 'triad' leader detained, visa revoked

Immigration police have revoked a visa of a Chinese man for his alleged involvement in a shady business network in Thailand.

12:23
Thailand

New regulation protects pregnant students from expulsion

A newly declared ministerial regulation has barred educational institutions from expelling students for pregnancy.

11:50
World

Shooting rampage

A 52-year-old man armed with three guns went on a shooting rampage in a rural Mississippi county on Friday, killing six people, including his ex-wife.

10:06