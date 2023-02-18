New regulation protects pregnant students from expulsion

A newly declared ministerial regulation has barred educational institutions from expelling students for pregnancy.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Minister of Education have employed authority bestowed by the Prevention and Solution of the Adolescent Pregnancy Problem Act to amend a previous ministerial regulation to now read "pregnant students will not be expelled from their educational institutions unless it is according to the students' wishes."

An explanation was provided along with the declaration stating, "It has been found that pregnant students have been made to transfer from their educational institutions against their will, a situation that requires rectification in the protection of these students who are entitled to appropriate, continuous and intended education."