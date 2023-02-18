Chaiwat promoted at national parks department

Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn has had an eventful career in the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. He faces a murder charge arising from his time at Kaeng Krachan National Park, but has lately won praise for exposing corruption. (Photo: DNP)

Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, who helped expose a major corruption scandal at the top of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), has been promoted to a new job within the department.

Mr Chaiwat, best known for his controversial tenure as the head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, has been named the new chief of the Office of National Parks.

The appointment took effect immediately. Prior to being given the new position, Mr Chaiwat, 59, was the director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 9 in Ubon Ratchathani. He vowed to use his last year in government service to solve corruption problems.

Mr Chaiwat was in the spotlight last December when he accused Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya, the former chief of the DNP, of abusing his authority by transferring officials who refused to pay him a hefty bribes.

More than 5 million baht in cash was seized in Mr Rutchada’s office when he was caught red-handed receiving bribes in a sting operation. He has since been charged with demanding bribes and malfeasance in office and has been fired.

Mr Chaiwat has also lodged complaints against Mr Rutchada with both the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission. So far, 52 senior officials have petitioned the department for justice, saying they were treated unfairly by Mr Rutchada in past transfers.

Mr Chaiwat said he was “thrilled” to have the chance to help restore the reputation of national parks in Thailand. He also promised to work hard to protect forests and bring transparency back to the system.

Attapol Charoenchansa was named acting chief of the DNP after Mr Rutchada’s removal. The head of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, he has already made his mark by transferring two national park chiefs accused of taking bribes from businesses.

Mr Attapol has also set up a special committee to revise the list of transfers made by Mr Rutchada.

Mr Chaiwat has emerged as an unlikely hero in the corruption saga, given that he is facing a trial for murder, the most serious of the allegations related to his time at Kaeng Krachan.

He and three others have pleaded not guilty in the disappearance and murder of Karen rights activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen in 2014 when Mr Chaiwat was in charge of Kaeng Krachan.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases is now screening lists of evidence and witnesses to be called in the case.

Mr Chaiwat was sacked over his alleged role in the burning of Karen villagers’ homes in the park nearly a decade ago but he challenged the decision. The Phetchaburi Administrative Court in September last year reinstated him as a civil servant.