Veteran Phetchaburi politician Yuth Angkinant dies aged 87

Yuth: A former cabinet minister

Yuth Angkinant, a renowned politician and former cabinet minister, died of natural causes on Friday evening at his home in Phetchaburi. He was 87.

The news was announced on Saturday by his son, Yutthapol, adviser to the natural resources and environment minister.

Born on April 6, 1936, Yuth was a son of veteran politician Phad Angkinant and Boonyuad, and a brother of Piya who was also a well-known politician in the province.

Called "Kong Beng [the strategist] of Phetchaburi," Yuth was a seven-time MP for Phetchaburi who never lost to his rivals.

He also served as deputy agriculture minister and deputy labour minister.

He was elected to the Muang municipality council in 1967 and appointed a councillor the following year.

His father served as the mayor. When he died, he stepped into the role and served in the post for several terms.

In 1983 Yuth made his debut in national politics with the Chart Thai Party and was elected four times under the party's banner.

He continued his winning streak after switching to the Chart Pattana Party and was elected on the party's ticket three times.

He served as deputy agriculture minister in the Suchinda government and as deputy labour in the Chuan administraion. He returned to local politics in 1999 and won the mayoral elections.

The bathing rites will be held today at Wat Phraphutthasaiyat in Phetchaburi's Muang district at 2 pm, according to the family.