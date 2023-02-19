Fibreglass tank factory hit by fire in Ayutthaya

A factory caught fire in Saha Rattana Nakhon Industrial Estate at Moo 4 in tambon Bang Phra Khru of Ayutthaya's Nakhon Luang district on Sunday. (Photo: Public Relations Office of Ayutthaya)

AYUTTHAYA: A fire broke out at a factory producing fibreglass tanks in Nakhon Luang district on Sunday. No casualties were reported and the damage was being assessed.

The fire was reported to the disaster prevention and mitigation office of Nakhon Luang Municipality around noon.



About 15 fire trucks were dispatched to the factory in Saha Rattana Nakhon Industrial Estate at Moo 4 in tambon Bang Phra Khru.



The factory, which produced fibreglass tanks for waste treatment, was in flames, sending plumes of smoke into the sky, that were clearly visible from a far distance.



The firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about an hour.



Prinya Suparat, an assistant to the Nakhon Luang district chief, said although the fire had been brought under control, officials would examine whether residents around the estate had been affected by the smoke and the smell from the burning fibreglass tanks.



People who developed breathing difficulty or felt unwell should see a doctor immediately, she said.



There were no casualties. The damage was being assessed.