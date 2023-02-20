Store owner says excise officers extorted her

Five excise officers who allegedly extorted 5,500 baht from a 75-year-old grocery store owner in Sai Mai district on Feb 13 are being summonsed to face charges, Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) police said on Sunday.

Sunaphon Bunkoet, the victim, yesterday said she had identified the officers by their voice and appearance before investigators.

She visited Bang Khen station yesterday to provide additional information after earlier giving her account of the incident, captured by security cameras at her store.

A police probe found the excise officers showed up at the store about 4.50pm. It said the five searched the place, took a pack of cigarettes and disappeared into their van before later re-emerging to accuse the owner of selling counterfeit cigarettes.

They whisked her away into a waiting van and demanded she pay 20,000 baht in exchange for her freedom, according to the investigation. When the woman told the officers she had no money, they told her to give them everything she had, which was 5,500 baht, it said.

Terrified of the way they treated her, she put the money in a water container as ordered to do so in the van as she was driven around the neighbourhood, the investigation found.

The officers eventually dropped her off at her store before speeding away, it said.

Ms Sunaphon said she was worried about what might happen to her if she reported the incident to the police, but decided to finally do so on Thursday.

The officers who are being summoned have been identified by ACD investigators as Chayodom Chueathue, an excise specialist; Manot Phrommayan, a driver; Adunphidet Kaiyasi, an excise specialist; Natthaphon Phongsiri, an excise officer; and Thiraphat Ratchakitcha, another officer.

The officers are attached to the excise-related misconduct prevention and suppression section of the Bangkok Area 5 Excise Office, which operates in Don Muang, Lak Si, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Bung Kum, Khannayao, Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Klong Sam Wa and Nong Chok, a source said.

The suspects have responded to their summons, sent to them through their office, and they promised to meet investigators this week.

Ms Sunaphon said she is now living in fear and had not only closed her store temporarily but also removed all goods for fear the men might return. She said the officers threatened to take their revenge if she ever told anyone what happened.