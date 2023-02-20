First Thai gay DJ chosen to perform at World Pride

Kittiphop: Surprised at honour

The first ever Thai gay DJ is set to perform at the main stage of the World Pride event in Sydney this month, giving the performer a unique opportunity to promote Thai LGBTQ+ values on the world stage.

Kittiphop Hongsala, better known as DJ Tackthai, told the Bangkok Post that he would be play music at the main event set to take place at Domain Park in Sydney on Feb 26.

''I will be the first Thai gay DJ and the first Asian gay DJ to perform in World Pride's history,'' he said.

Born into a farmer family in Sakon Nakon, Kittiphop became famous as a DJ in 2018 after playing international music festivals, namely, Circuit Asia and Thailand's annual White Party.

He also travelled to many countries to play music including Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Dubai.

This year at the event's main stage, five DJs will represent five continents: Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia. Each DJ will have one hour and 15 minutes to perform. Singer Kelly Rowland will perform between the DJ sessions.

"I never thought I would receive such an invitation and get the chance to perform for a 15,000-20,000 people-audience at World Pride's main event this year," he said.

''The event will tell the world that we, as Thai and Asian gays, have the strength and potential to rise to the global level," he said.

Launched in Rome in 2000, World Pride was the first international event to promote LGBTQ+ issues through art festivals and cultural activities and it is considered to be the world's largest pride activity.

The event in Sydney this year is called "Sydney WorldPride 2023" and is being held under the theme of "Gather, Dream, Amplify". It runs from Feb 19 to March 5.