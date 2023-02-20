Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Notorious route 8 bus crashes, injures 14
Thailand
General

Notorious route 8 bus crashes, injures 14

published : 20 Feb 2023 at 17:06

writer: Post Reporters

The damaged No.8 bus after the driver went through a red light and was hit by a pickup truck at Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection on Monday morning. (Photo: Nakhon 002 via JS100 Radio)
The damaged No.8 bus after the driver went through a red light and was hit by a pickup truck at Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection on Monday morning. (Photo: Nakhon 002 via JS100 Radio)

A route 8 bus driver was fined 5,000 baht and his licence suspended after driving through a red light, causing a crash and injuring 14 people in Bangkok on Monday morning.

The Land Transport Department said that bus driver Samran Khamma was hit with the maximum fine for reckless driving and his driving licence was suspended for 30 days.

He would also have to undertake a three-hour training session on good driving, and his employer must train his 23 colleagues to be good drivers, the department said.

About 5.30am on Monday Mr Samran was driving a No.8 bus from Bang Kapi. He failed to slow down and then drove through a red light at Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection. The driver admitted he did not slow down as he approached the traffic lights.

His bus was hit by a pickup truck crossing the intersection. Four people travelling in the pickup were seriously injured. Rescuers had to use a hydraulic jack to tear open the vehicle and free them.

Ten people on the bus were injured - the driver and nine passengers. 

The bus driver was expected to also face police charges.

Route 8 drivers are notorious for fast and accident-prone driving.

This has been attributed to their drivers having to compete to pick up passengers on their Happy Land-Memorial Bridge route, from the eastern outskirts of Bangkok to the inner city.

Buses on the route were ranked the lowest for service quality over several years.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Suspected cop killer shot dead at Korat resort

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man suspected of shooting dead a motorcycle policeman in Pak Chong district two weeks ago was killed in a shootout with police at a resort in Kham Thaleso disitrict in the small hours on Monday, Provincial Police Region 3 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam said.

17:27
Thailand

Notorious route 8 bus crashes, injures 14

A route 8 bus driver was fined 5,000 baht and his licence suspended after driving through a red light, causing a crash and injuring 14 people in Bangkok on Monday morning.

17:06
World

China's top diplomat due in Moscow for talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW: China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due in Moscow shortly for talks on a possible peace settlement for Ukraine, a diplomatic source with knowledge of the matter said.

16:46