Suspected cop killer shot dead at Korat resort

The Provincial Police Region 3 briefing for reporters on the shooting of a murder suspect by police in Kham Thaleso district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man suspected of shooting dead a motorcycle policeman in Pak Chong district two weeks ago was killed in a shootout with police at a resort in Kham Thaleso disitrict in the small hours on Monday, Provincial Police Region 3 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam said.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong said that about 9.03pm on Feb 7 Pol L/Cpl Atthapol Boonmee of Pak Chong station was shot dead while patrolling on a motorcycle along a road at Ban Nong Noy in tambon Pak Chong.



Pol Lt/Cpl was wearing a bullet-proof vest, but was shot in the face, he said.

He said Mongkolchai Ngamkhunthod, 32, of Pak Chong district, was the prime suspect. On Feb 17 police obtained a warrant for Mongkolchai's arrest from Si Khiu Court in Pak Chong district.

About 12.30am on Monday, a team of police went to a resort in Kham Thaleso district where Mongkolchai and four other men had been staying in two rooms since Feb 18.

When police called out for his surrender, Mongkolchai opened fire with a gun, Pol Lt Gen Somprasong said. Police returned fire and the wanted man was killed.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong said Mongkolchai had a long police record. He had been convicted and jailed four times for drug offences - at Si Khiu prison from Nov 12, 2013-Sept 11, 2015; at Khao Prik prison from Sept 11, 2015-Dec 26, 2016; at Si Khiu prison from March 15, 2017-Nov 26, 2020; and at Khao Prik prison from March 15, 2021-Oct 6, 2022.



Pol L/Cpl Atthapol's family was entitled to all death benefits, amounting to about 2 million baht, and he would receive a posthumous promotion to a higher rank. His younger sister would be eligible for recruitment into the police force.