Seoul donates next-gen Covid jabs

The Republic of Korea has donated over 500,000 doses of the bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The donation means that for the first time since vaccine rollouts began, Thailand has access to the updated Covid-19 vaccine, which targets both the original variant of the virus, as well as its subsequent mutations.

The vaccines were handed over in a ceremony at the Public Health Ministry, which was attended by the South Korean ambassador to Thailand, Moon Seoung-hyun, and other embassy officials, as well as Public Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The vaccines will be distributed across the country by the end of this month.

Mr Moon said the donation of Pfizer’s BA.1 bivalent Covid-vaccine reaffirms South Korea's commitment to working together with Thailand to address the Covid-19 crisis and its impact on communities.

He said vaccination has helped the world cope with the unprecedented pandemic and ushered in a gradual return to normalcy.

“It is a testament to the longstanding and valued partnership between Korea and Thailand. The two have shared a bond of friendship and cooperation for over six decades, and we have overcome many challenges together,” he said.

The South Korean government first donated a batch of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand in 2021, to replace a substandard lot produced locally. Both countries then signed a memorandum of understanding on health cooperation last year.

According to Mr Anutin, Thailand has successfully vaccinated over 83% of its population with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 78% of the population has had booster shots.

"The Covid pandemic has demonstrated that international cooperation and solidarity are needed more than ever to combat global health threats," Mr Anutin said.

He further said the vaccine would be prioritised for frontline workers who have received two doses of the first-generation Pfizer shot.