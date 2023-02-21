Chuvit to take triad evidence to PM

Whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit is going to formally present information about the police officers involved in recent corruption cases, mostly involving online gambling, Chinese grey businesses, and bribery, to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Mr Chuvit will hold a press conference at Government House after the cabinet's weekly meeting on Tuesday afternoon, although he said he was not expecting Gen Prayut to make an appearance.

The former massage parlour tycoon made the announcement on Monday after meeting with deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn at Nang Loeng Police Station to discuss charging triad leader Yu Xinqi with violating the Computer Act and Section 112 (the lèse-majesté law).

He said he filed the Section 112 complaint to protect the reputation of the royal institution after pictures emerged earlier that showed Mr Yu had taken pictures with influential Thais, including members of the royal family and the prime minister, and then uploaded them to social media to dupe people in the UK and China into making bogus investments.

The charge under the Computer Act, meanwhile, came after Mr Yu was named in Mr Chuvit's expose of grey businesses.

The Chinese businessman has called the claims "rubbish".

Mr Chuvit also revealed more information about Mr Yu, including his suspicious visa extension, the establishment of the illicit foundation, and the gathering of the Hong Kong-Macau triad known as 14K.

Mr Yu had his retirement visa extended in Chon Buri using an abandoned house in the province as his address, while in reality, he spent almost all his time living in Bangkok, according to Mr Chuvit.

Mr Chuvit found that the house was used as an address by Mr Yu's foundation, which has at least 600 offshoots in Kanchanaburi alone, and prompted him to send a letter to the Internal Affairs Ministry.

He also questioned whether the illicit foundation owned by Bai Jaohuai, one of the members of the 14K, on Sri Wara Road is an illegal gangster gathering point.

According to Pol Gen Surachate, if the gathering of 14K members proved to be illegal, as well as the two separate counts, then he would be blacklisted from entering the country after he had served his term here.

Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome, who got the information from Mr Chuvit, revealed Mr Yu's identity and outlined the allegations against him during a House debate on Wednesday.