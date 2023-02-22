Ferry operator denies battery caused fire

A fireman inspects fire-ravaged tour boats following a blaze at a pier on the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan, on Tuesday morning. Several boats moored there for recharging were damaged. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutvorakan)

The operator of Mine Smart Ferry, whose electric boat reportedly caused a fire that spread to several other boats being charged near Wat Thong Krung in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district, denies the incident was caused by a battery fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, it said.

In a statement, Energy Absolute Public Company Ltd, said the ferry in question was still under construction and, as such, was not connected to a charging point at the time of the incident.

The company went on to say that the fire began on the boat's second deck, which is not where the boat's batteries are located.

The clarification came after a fire broke out on a pier along the Chao Phraya River at about 7.20am on Tuesday.

The pier in tambon Bang Ya Phraek is owned by Piyasiri Wanit Co, who leased it to Mine Mobility Research Co, which offers charging services for electric boats.

Security guard Somdet Sae Ueng, 64, said the fire started when the battery on one of the tour boats moored at the pier exploded. The flames quickly spread to several other boats nearby, he said.

Five fire trucks from Pu Chao Saming Phrai Municipality were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, which was put out in about 30 minutes.

The total damage from the fire was still being assessed. There were no injuries in the incident.

The Marine Department said when the fire broke out, there were 11 electric tour boats moored at the pier.

Three of them -- Mine Smart Ferry 27, Mine Smart Ferry 28 and Mine Smart Ferry 29 -- were damaged in the fire. The three boats had not been registered for scheduled passenger services.

The Samut Prakan Marine Office was investigating the cause of the fire and said it would complete its report in seven days.

Witnesses have been invited to provide more information on the incident.